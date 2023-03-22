https://gettr.com/post/p2c7t6w98ab

03/21/2023 Appearing on Conservative Daily Podcast, Ava said that our fellow fighters in the CCP are ready to overthrow the evil CCP regime if only the U.S. government would stop funding the CCP financially and technologically. We need to get the right message to the right people so that people can mobilize themselves to call their congressmen and urge them to investigate the lawfare that Mr. Miles Guo is experiencing and find the American sellouts.





03/21/2023 Ava参加“保守派每日播报”(Conservative Daily)节目时表示，只要美国政府停止在经济、科技上资助中共，我们在党内的战友随时准备好了推翻邪恶的中共政权。我们需要把正确的信息传递给正确的人，这样人们才能动员自己给国会议员打电话，敦促他们调查郭文贵先生遭遇的法律超限战，找出卖美贼。



