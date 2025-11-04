Charlie Kirk Assassination: Did He Have to Die for the Agenda?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who
benefits from the public, highly political assassination of Charlie
Kirk? He was a major supporter of the Republican Party leadership, which
is currently introducing AI on a large scale. Interestingly, many
questions remain unanswered after Kirk's assassination. Weapons experts
contradict the FBI's official account. Furthermore, the case is riddled
with occult symbols and the symbols of secret societies. The main
question appears to be: Is this all part of a much larger conspiracy
against the already divided US population? In this episode we dive into
the possible motives and main beneficiaries of this case.