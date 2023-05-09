Create New Account
More Horrible News For Vaccinated People
The New American
Published a day ago |

The bad news about the jab is never ending. It just keeps coming day after day.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 

Video Sources:

1. GeoffPain.substack.com - Rapid Liver Failure after Pfizer jabs

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/rapid-liver-failure-after-pfizer?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=1264116&post_id=111061319&isFreemail=true&utm_campaign=1188148&utm_medium=email


2. Bannon’s War Room - Dr Naomi Wolf: Pfizer & FDA Knew That Pfizer mRNA COVID “Vaccine” Caused Dire Fetal and Infant Risks

https://rumble.com/v2mrivu-dr-naomi-wolf-pfizer-and-fda-knew-that-pfizer-mrna-covid-vaccine-caused-dir.html


3. TheEpochTimes.com - Steve Kirsch - Top US Hospital: For Every Vaccine Dose, Rate of COVID-19 Infection Goes Up

https://www.theepochtimes.com/top-us-hospital-for-every-vaccine-dose-rate-of-covid-19-infection-goes-up_5246810.html?src_src=Goodevening&src_cmp=gv-2023-05-06&est=MaicvrYaOgM1FoX9tN%2F%2Bj9%2BiFp1xTALMEh2p57tC9tpTA3RbiqeVTJurn8d0iEwp


4. NFSC News - W.H.O.: 1 in 6 People of Childbearing Age Are Infertile Following CCP Virus (COVID-19) Jab Rollout Worldwide 

https://gettr.com/post/p2e3gtkc682

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

vaccineliverjab

