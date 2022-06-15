List of Prophecies, Physical & Spiritual Preparations 06/15/2022

Today Pastor Stan takes a look at 20 Prophecies given to God's Prophets and children so that we can see what the future holds. That being said, we should prepare for this troubled time physically and spiritually

00:00 List of Prophecies

21:28 Physical Preparations

27:08 Spiritual Preparations

29:49 Prophecy Club App

30:59 WatchProphecyClub.com

33:24 Joseph’s Kitchen

42:19 Berkey Water System

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