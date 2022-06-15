List of Prophecies, Physical & Spiritual Preparations 06/15/2022

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Today Pastor Stan takes a look at 20 Prophecies given to God's Prophets and children so that we can see what the future holds. That being said, we should prepare for this troubled time physically and spiritually
00:00 List of Prophecies
21:28 Physical Preparations
27:08 Spiritual Preparations
29:49 Prophecy Club App
30:59 WatchProphecyClub.com
33:24 Joseph’s Kitchen
42:19 Berkey Water System
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