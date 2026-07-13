Choosing Truth Over Power and Political Influence, an interview with Tucker Carlson

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Power and wealth can tempt even the best leaders, but Tucker Carlson argues that refusing to lie is the true test of character. Standing for truth may come at a cost, yet integrity is worth far more than political influence.
#Truth #Integrity #Leadership #Character #Freedom #TuckerCarlson
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