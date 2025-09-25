Maria Zeee-Autism: Vaccines vs. Tylenol, Parents Suing Open AI Speak Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 113 | The Autism Press Conference has caused a stir within the medical freedom movement, with many saying it did not go far enough. Nonetheless, this is the first time any public acknowledgement about the link between vaccines and autism has been discussed. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden and Nicolas Hulscher join us to discuss. Plus, parents are speaking out about the consequences of AI on their children, and their testimonies are shocking.