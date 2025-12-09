🎵Food Riots Are Coming

The song starts with a deep harmonica groove of droning bends and rhythmic riffs in G Phrygian dominant, creating an Egyptian vibe, Wide-panned twangy guitars and airy pads set a vast soundscape, while deep brass and cinematic strings deliver grandeur, Echoed percussion and soaring nostalgic flamenco guitar melodies swell and intertwine dramatically across a broad stereo field





Verse 1: 🎵In fields of despair, the harvest is thin, The price of a meal, beyond where we've been, The shelves are bare, the lines are long, The hunger for justice, is where we belong.🎵 Commentary: This verse paints a picture of food scarcity and economic hardship, setting the stage for the song's central message. Pre-Chorus: 🎵They've taken our lands, they've poisoned our streams, With pesticides and GMOs, in corporate dreams, But we won't back down, we won't be silent, We'll rise up and fight, for our right to be independent.🎵 Commentary: The pre-chorus highlights the role of corporations and governments in creating food insecurity and the need for resistance. Chorus: 🎵The food riots are comin', can't you see? They're starvin' us out, for their own decree, But we'll grow our own food, in the ground we stand on, We'll take back our power, and we won't be pawns.🎵 Commentary: The chorus serves as a call to action, encouraging listeners to take control of their food supply and reject corporate dominance. Verse 2: 🎵They've patented seeds, they've controlled the supply, With monopolies and regulations, they've got us on our knees, But we'll break their chains, with our hands in the earth, We'll grow our own freedom, and give birth to new life.🎵 Commentary: This verse emphasizes the importance of seed sovereignty and the need to break free from corporate control of the food system. Bridge: 🎵We'll plant our gardens, in every yard and plot, We'll share our knowledge, and learn from what we've got, We'll build our communities, strong and free, With every seed we sow, we'll set ourselves free.🎵 Commentary: The bridge offers practical solutions for achieving food sovereignty and self-reliance. Chorus (Repeat) Outro: 🎵The food riots are comin', but we won't be caught, With every meal we grow, we'll fight with all we've got, We'll take back our food, and we'll take back our lives, With every seed we plant, we'll rise.🎵 Commentary: The outro reaffirms the song's central message and encourages listeners to take action.