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Prepping 302: Dealing With Predators & Pests
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71 views • May 19, 2022
David Pruitt of TheMiracleSalve.com joins me for our continuing series on preparedness to talk about how to deal with predators and pests on your homestead. What's fascinating about this is that many people will simply kill the pests or predators without understanding how the eco-system works and how to turn many pests and predators into workers to improve your homestead. This will get you thinking about what you can do to facilitate your own permaculture on your property.
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Get 10% off at David's site when you use promo code SONSOFLIBERTY: https://themiraclesalve.com/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra
Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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