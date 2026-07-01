A Long Fight Ahead

Marathon — Not A Sprint

* SCOTUS didn’t end birthright citizenship; it just started a political war.

* Victory is still coming despite this setback.

* One court ruling doesn’t define an entire movement.

* Lasting political change takes patience, persistence and a willingness to keep fighting through setbacks.

* The America First movement is still in its early chapters.





The full episode is linked below.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (30 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7c25yu-scotus-didnt-end-birthright-citizenshipit-just-started-a-political-war.html