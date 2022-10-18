Audycja radiowa 18.10.2Q22 Audycja nadawana jest w częstotliwości 432Hz

+++Energia żeńska+++Papieżowa Jan VIII+++
Z udziałem artystów tego programu:
Martay https://open.spotify.com/artist/7dvbaqWJckgfwjvIS3Py24?si=OCcFyT_UTLqO7xlGNtORvQ
Amber Wilson https://open.spotify.com/artist/1H76ICg6E17qgLzarhO3O1?si=OQ3I7XAZQ76wQB8R0kS4hg
Buki https://open.spotify.com/artist/6y2oU6HnIcR8p2asrEvSQL?si=hVcj-oYiSj6aMCkoCQ0MVw
Miwa https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Y1cYyAqPwrzXNogyOKzDd?si=KOke7gnfRk60focO6YPPYA
Go To https://open.spotify.com/artist/73EOGQFxjF1dcHwZYL3Y76?si=zb9jq_pBR0S2AlCNB9aIHA
Eleanor:D https://open.spotify.com/artist/1VHyyIyDacsjNrFi7Ro4Pw?si=UF9tfqNASe6VNh3A8deqLw
Karolina Blonska https://open.spotify.com/artist/4GgX4COV1BbwlWIE8kdtlW?si=eSqApOgiTLuFYMc6Ta6dpQ
Lydmor https://open.spotify.com/artist/5aubywQASFk4xdR0fVTxFR?si=cDi9EaryQAaZbYGmQZjSZA
Nada https://open.spotify.com/artist/4SQSwL1HBTwXTLM7F1fj3G?si=_L3C7jWAT0OYlykwo41okg
Ugorna https://open.spotify.com/artist/728KDp7TKI2VD37sg0323p?si=uLJTAyY5S6ecMTMu8a-Jww
Mumbi Kasumba https://open.spotify.com/artist/5YhxCi5kNkz1E4wqFfJVa1?si=aWMbfjnNSpWQyXmLfJoThg
Kali Lu https://open.spotify.com/artist/2ZhDeJNwH8VoaYLVWRDpN0?si=TDQeiEkJTHaeAsCz_-mhjw
Federica Abbate https://open.spotify.com/artist/05brE7yGJDmIYlMirfSi0B?si=hL63sA6-Q-C_4216XieD1w
Maria Teresa https://open.spotify.com/artist/0dCRWBgWe5UOwUVC7MlJCf?si=MNGBFX_nThOH7BHgHncEgA
Karun https://open.spotify.com/artist/50bljU0VZtp2E7nAFRy5pC?si=OIgIf9iiTM6t0XpBubS2-A
Blocka Beats https://open.spotify.com/artist/7aQKaQoCPS9HOu4fOtJSEm?si=q_2p2MdlSsCsSpxHlFyECg
Orla Fallon https://open.spotify.com/artist/5oLAxXGiZCQwR8FuXcTDJM?si=FUqjoIWuTzWG6I7B3PEbdA
Playlisty :
Wizje/Visionen lista Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/60aINVeKNpJUjIdpqE0UA1?si=8e8ef81e8ca84476
Balcony Music TOP 50
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3xbxxwyxAAj1CJYsLeA5qA?si=c5d52d7b92aa4475
