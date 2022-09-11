9/11 Hulk Hogan 'Macho Man' Tell It 1989 'Going To See..Twin Towers..Crumbling Down'

see (Brighteon): 911 Controlled Demo How They Did It - Pre-Planted Explosives, Thermite Steel-Cutting Charges, Dropped Into Blown-Out Basement



September 11, 2001 the infamous day that the self-claimed "mega powers" - the Zio-Kingdom-Kome-Satanic-Cabal orchestrating world events to achieve their god-complexed delusional goal of "being like the Most High" [Isaiah 14:12-15] - made their biggest ever 'hidden in-plane-sight' move...

WWF Tag-Team match 1989 - the "Mega Powers", viz. 'legends' Hulk Hogan and Randy 'Macho Man' Savage go up against their two very tall opponents the "Twin Towers"

'Macho Man' Randy Savage 1989: "When the Mega Powers...goes against the Twin Towers....you're going to see the twin towers come crumbling down"

:15 "Do you want to know how powerful the megapowers are?"

:22 "Everybody knows the Twin Towers are big strong high buildings, larger than any buildings in New York City..."

:35 "But I'm telling you something right now [1989]...they may be earthquake proof, they may be typhoon proof, they may be tidal wave proof, but when the mega powers, the strongest force in the universe goes against the twin towers, it's going to be like a faultline going right through their foundation, and the Richter scale is going to spin around 42 times, go into orbit, and you're going to see the twin towers come crumbling down..."

source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2016/09/911-inside-job-case-closed-hulk-hogan.html