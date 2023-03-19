Create New Account
Karen Kingston - Russian MoD Confirms mRNA Injections Are Bioweapons!!! Globalist Plan for Nanotech Revealed!
137 views
channel image
Fritjof Persson
Published a day ago |

In the past week, we saw a HUGE announcement by the Russian MoD confirming mRNA injections are a bioweapon. The Russian MoD confirmed their intelligence coincides with the findings of Karen Kingston and Project Veritas, implicating the U.S. government, Pfizer, Ukraine, and governments worldwide!!!Karen Kingston joins us with more evidence to back these claims, as well as never before seen research confirming the globalist plans to control the world through nanotechnology.


Keywords
bioweaponkaren kingstonmaria zeee

