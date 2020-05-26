© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dystopian Film Depics Current Reality
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • May 26, 2020
The Iris Echo, produced by my guest Mark Sutherland is set in the fictitious state of New Slavoski. We find ourselves transported to what seems like a Soviet era radio studio, and we encounter a strange intruder who seeks entry to a mindless world of austerity and hunger. Following the movie track, John and Mark go on to discuss the disturbing connections with our current reality. The full 22 minute film is reproduced here with permission from its creators. The film along with other work by Mark Sutherland is also available at: http://www.marksutherland.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.