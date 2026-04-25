22Ten News is an independent media platform dedicated to documentaries, docuseries, and alternative news.





“Yesterday’s conspiracy is today’s breaking news. Discoveries are made by questioning everything.”





• In-depth documentaries and immersive docuseries. Breaking news analysis with a skeptical, investigative angle. Topics often include: conspiracy, docu, events, history, news, research.





It positions itself as a home for free speech and the parallel economy, with strong emphasis on family, faith, and open inquiry. The platform operates as a non-profit, accepts no donations or affiliates, and relies on fair use for commentary, criticism, education, and satire.





• Main site: www.22ten.org | www.twentytwoten.org

• Linktree hub: www.linktr.ee/22ten





In short, 22Ten News is an alternative media outlet for those who want deeper dives, unfiltered perspectives, and content that questions official stories - delivered through long-form documentaries and timely news.