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22Ten News is an independent media platform dedicated to documentaries, docuseries, and alternative news.
“Yesterday’s conspiracy is today’s breaking news. Discoveries are made by questioning everything.”
• In-depth documentaries and immersive docuseries. Breaking news analysis with a skeptical, investigative angle. Topics often include: conspiracy, docu, events, history, news, research.
It positions itself as a home for free speech and the parallel economy, with strong emphasis on family, faith, and open inquiry. The platform operates as a non-profit, accepts no donations or affiliates, and relies on fair use for commentary, criticism, education, and satire.
• Main site: www.22ten.org | www.twentytwoten.org
• Linktree hub: www.linktr.ee/22ten
In short, 22Ten News is an alternative media outlet for those who want deeper dives, unfiltered perspectives, and content that questions official stories - delivered through long-form documentaries and timely news.