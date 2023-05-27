https://gettr.com/post/p2hz7sjc70e
0525 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show
是华尔街和美国最大的银行在为中共的全球扩张提供资金，没有他们的支持，中共不可能征服全世界。
It is Wall Street and the biggest U.S. banks that are funding the CCP's global expansion, and without their support, the CCP could not conquer the world.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@realamvoice @stevegruber
@nfscspeaks @nicole7749
@mosenglish @moschinese
