Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It is Wall Street and the biggest U.S. banks that are funding the CCP's global expansion, and without their support, the CCP could not conquer the world
2 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2hz7sjc70e

0525 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show

是华尔街和美国最大的银行在为中共的全球扩张提供资金，没有他们的支持，中共不可能征服全世界。

It is Wall Street and the biggest U.S. banks that are funding the CCP's global expansion, and without their support, the CCP could not conquer the world.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@realamvoice @stevegruber

@nfscspeaks @nicole7749

@mosenglish @moschinese


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket