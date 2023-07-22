Create New Account
Trump recently received the Crown of Jerusalem award at the Israel Heritage Foundation Gala
Trump: the son of perdition
Published 18 hours ago

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/nhj4XPsHU-U

President Trump Hosts Israel Heritage Foundation Gala at Bedminster, NJ; Posted by shiezoli; Posted on YouTube; Date posted: July 12, 2023; Date of the original event: July 10, 2023; Date of website access: July 22, 2023.


Source 2: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard

Sublink: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists

Sublink: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/d2ff9df8-fe09-4c10-8953-318e0abf9c24

Playlists; Trump 'messiah' claims made by rabbis and Trump supporters; Posted by Trump: the son of perdition; Posted on Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved.; Date of playlist creation: January 8, 2023; Date of website access: July 22, 2023.


Source 3: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cepher-abridged-edition/id1406576338

CEPHER Abridged Edition; Published by Cepher Publishing LLC; Designed for iPad; Third Edition; Version 1.0.1; Date of app creation: unknown; New Testament scriptures; Yochanon (John) 5:43 & Chizayon (Revelation) 13:5-8; Date of website access: July 22, 2023.

Keywords
israeldonald trumpnew world orderluciferianend timesfreemasonryfalse messiahend of daysson of perditionthe antichristthe man of sinlawless onebible propheciesfalse lightthe synagogue of satanthe beast out of the seathe little hornthe great deceiverthe treacherous dealerdonald johann drumpf45th american presidentthe father of the vaccine

