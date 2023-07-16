Create New Account
Scott Ritter outs Ukrainian President Zelensky as Western Intelligence Agent/Puppet (Part 1)
Part 1 of a Scott Ritter documentary series in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is revealed as nothing more than the obedient puppet of a Western Intelligence Agency.

Scott Ritter Extra: https://www.scottritterextra.com/p/agent-zelensky-part-1

Scott Ritter 21st Century Wire: https://21stcenturywire.com/2023/07/13/scott-ritter-investigation-agent-zelensky-part-1/

