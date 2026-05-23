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Special Report: It's Raining Meat-Allergy Ticks, By Design. NEED TO KNOW DATA!
Dustin Nemos
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Special Report: Its Raining Meat-Allergy Ticks, By Design. NEED TO KNOW DATA!


Find sources and more information at the links below:

https://x.com/florintruth/status/2055136284247728483

https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/peer-reviewed-paper-says-genetically-engineering-ticks-to-spread-meat-allergies-is-morally-obligatory/

https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/coming-soon-meat-allergies-for-everybody/

https://x.com/Salty_Plumz/status/2057324989230240060

https://rumble.com/v70mrbe-wef-bioethicist-pushes-plan-to-spread-deadly-meat-allergy-among-public-to-f.html

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/2056440130034905122

https://x.com/pnwguerrilla/status/2046370940356005929

https://x.com/Giggle_Pufff/status/2057182749794967651

https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2026/2026-cdc-data-show-weekly-er-visits-for-tick-bites-higher-than-usual.html


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Other Links


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https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory


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https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/category/news/documentaries/


https://theserapeum.com/sinwar-the-origins-of-assault-trannies/

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