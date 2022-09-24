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Interview with business expert Peter König: With the QR code to absolute control | 24-Sep-2022 | www.kla.tv/23697
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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120 views • September 24, 2022

Peter König is an economist, geopolitical analyst and worked at the World Bank for over 30 years. In an interview with Kla.TV, Mr. König talks about the current financial situation in Switzerland, about the 'Great Reset' and in this context about the control of each individual citizen. In the process, he explains what the QR code is all about.

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Kla.TV interview with economist and geopolitical analyst Peter König

Keywords
controlfinancialswitzerlandgeopoliticalgreat resetqr codepeter konig
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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