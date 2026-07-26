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Taxpayers Funded "Refugee"… He Gropes a Schoolgirl in Broad Daylight — Then Walks Free
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A 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker flies into Britain, gets put up in a taxpayer-funded hotel, then spends the afternoon on a Harry Potter tour groping a 14-year-old British girl’s backside in broad daylight in Leadenhall Market. Same day he slaps a 42-year-old woman’s backside. When confronted, he smashes a restaurant window. The sentence? £400 fine. £160 victim surcharge. Five years on the sex offenders register. Zero days in prison. Meanwhile, British people who criticise the open-border policies that keep importing young men from cultures with medieval attitudes toward women and girls risk police visits, court, and multi-year prison sentences for “hate speech.” Lucy Connolly got 31 months for a tweet. This is not a one-off. This is the incentive structure. Watch the full rant. Share if you’re tired of being told to stay quiet while your daughters’ safety and your free speech are treated as optional. #TwoTierJustice #UKImmigration #GroomingGangs #FreeSpeech #AsylumCrisis #BritishGirls #MassMigration #WokeJustice

Keywords
mass migrationopen bordersgrooming gangskeir starmerhate speech lawstwo tier justiceuk immigrationlucy connollyfree speech ukcultural incompatibilityafghan asylum seeker14 year old girl gropedleadenhall market assault400 finetaxpayer hotelsexual assault no jailbritish girls safetyislam and womenlabour immigrationsex offenders registercriminal damage
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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