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ALERT: New Coronavirus Mutation as It Attains Its Final Form... Communism
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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96 views • December 23, 2020
ALERT: New Coronavirus Mutation as It Attains Its Final Form... Communism

Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Become untracable with faraday geae: https://dollarvigilante.com/silent

Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com

Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

INTRO VID: V is for Virus Trailer IV - Truthiracy: https://youtu.be/y4JdR1a_IdE

Londoners fleeing city:
https://twitter.com/PoliticsForAlI/status/1340389839716364288?s=20

The Truth Unmasked In This Mad World! - Shaking My Head Productions: https://youtu.be/pjqXULJGfK4

They are testing our limits to see if they can push us into mental illness: https://twitter.com/YellowCube7/status/1340579412677283843

Who was causing a disturbance in this situation?: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1340799978827083777

Millions of people wearing cotton masks all day... which causes "Brown Lung Disease" that sounds a lot like Covid: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1340454140451966978
No one is going to like where all this tracking, chipping and tracing is going: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1340420859866046465

Overdose deaths far outpace COVID-19 deaths in San Francisco: https://www.wric.com/health/overdose-deaths-far-outpace-covid-19-deaths-in-san-francisco

IMF Proposes Punishing Dissidents by Lowering Their Credit Score if They Go to Bad Websites: https://bigleaguepolitics.com/imf-proposes-punishing-dissidents-by-lowering-their-credit-score-if-they-go-to-bad-websites

If your favorite cryptocurrency can get sued... its a shit cryptocurrency. Try suing #Bitcoin or #Monero lolz: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1341229986343227394

$900 billion divided by 350 million people is $2,500 per person. You will get $600. Where will the rest go? LOL, scammed again. And, it's half what they last gave you. Just fyi, 2 years from now, it'll be about $20/month and you will live in Cuba: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1340876382319030272

In bitcoin terms, people receiving "stimulus" checks now are receiving about 1/10th of the amount they received in the Spring: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1341229268827852811

I think between building these for the media and government and buying #Bitcoin , everything would soon get better: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1341425284898275330
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satanismmaskscovid19
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