FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)





We are living in the days of Noah, aren’t we? In Luke 17:26-27, Christ says: 26 And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. 27 They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all.





As in the days of Noah, people went about going on with their lives but also “they were given in marriage”, which is the opposite of “they married wives”. “Given in marriage” denotes homosexual or same sex marriages, which we are witnessing today including in the fallen Christian churches.





Bible prophecy is coming to pass.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]