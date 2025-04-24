BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alien Trilogy (1996, Saturn), part 9 [final part]
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 1 week ago

Get away from me! YOU BITCH!

Alien Trilogy is first person shooter based on the (at this time) three Alien movies. It was developed by British company Probe Entertainment and published by Acclaim. The game came also out for PC and for the Playstation. Versions for the 32X and the N64 were also planned, but got cancelled. You play the heroine of the saga, Alan Ripley, and start off at the colony from the film Aliens. Later levels take place at locations from the other two movies. The levels of the game are missions which come with an objective each, like taking out all enemies or activating power sources. Enemies in the game are taken from the movies, like Facehuggers, infected colonists and the original Alien.

Keywords
first-person shootersega saturnacclaimprobe entertainmentfox interactive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy