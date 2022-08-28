The Occult, History, and a Myry Mix

Did you know Hitler was big into the Occult? Do you think he was the only world leader that was big into it? Much doubt.

Attempts to reunite Europe were futile, over and over again. "They shall not cleave."

There are two tracks: the occult and everyone else. You and me; or you and I, if you prefer: we are together, and we are to be wise onto the world, but be not in it. See Matthew 10:16.

