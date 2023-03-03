Esau was the Firstborn, but God Loved Jacob. God knows our hearts!

When tempted by Satan, Jesus said: "But he answered and said, It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God." Matthew 4:4

To listen to scripture about Satan tempting Jesus, please click this link to watch my blog titled, "Satan Tempts Jesus."

To learn how Cain and Abel's story is similar to Esau and Jacob's, in that they both thought they could climb into heaven some other way than through the door, please click this link to watch my blog titled, "Cain and Abel..

"Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that entereth not by the door into the sheepfold, but climbeth up some other way, the same is a thief and a robber." John 10:1







www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com