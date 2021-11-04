Researcher blows whistle on Pfizer data integrity || Paul Thacker

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#Pfizer #Whistleblower A whistleblower told the British Medical Journal that a company contracted by Pfizer to track its Covid vaccine "falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators, and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer’s pivotal phase III trial. Staff who conducted quality control checks were overwhelmed by the volume of problems they were finding."
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