Join us on Let's Talk as we welcome Pastor Glenroy Whyte, a former associate pastor now serving in Jamaica. Pastor Whyte shares his inspiring journey from his early life in Jamaica, starting work at a young age, to his unexpected path into ministry. Discover the challenges he faced, the lessons he learned as a young pastor, and his unwavering faith that guided him through his studies and full-time ministry. Be encouraged by his story of dedication and resilience, and learn about the significant moments that shaped his calling. Tune in for an uplifting and faith-filled conversation!
Good News Baptist Church - YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/@gnbcsxm
Palmer's Cross Independent Baptist Church - Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/palmerscrossindependent?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==
0:00 How did Pastor Glenroy Whyte find his calling into ministry?
00:01 Introduction and Welcome
01:15 Early Life and Background
05:39 Journey into Ministry
08:45 Challenges and Lessons as a Young Pastor
