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MUST SEE! Shocking Statement by Alex Jones
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31 views • September 14, 2021
Alex Jones, is one of the most biblically ignorant people I have heard. In his out and out arrogance he takes it to a new level!
In this clip you will hear Alex Jones utter an incredibly false statement about Jesus Christ, the Apostle John and The Book of Revelation.
Here are the links as promised to Stephen Armstrong:
Website: https://versebyverseministry.org/bible-studies/revelation-2020
YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmG7XE9fa-yTyJH_EcmenD5W-cyYCu5zI
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/showcase/6210120
In this clip you will hear Alex Jones utter an incredibly false statement about Jesus Christ, the Apostle John and The Book of Revelation.
Here are the links as promised to Stephen Armstrong:
Website: https://versebyverseministry.org/bible-studies/revelation-2020
YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmG7XE9fa-yTyJH_EcmenD5W-cyYCu5zI
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/showcase/6210120
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