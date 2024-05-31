Create New Account
Charlamagne Tha God Enrages Fox News’ Audience by Calling Trump a “Threat to Democracy”
S S R TRENDS
Charlamagne Tha God was on Greg Gutfeld’s Fox News panel to react to comments Robert De Niro made about the threat Trump poses to democracy. While the rest of the panel downplayed Trump’s threat, Charlamagne did not—which angered Fox News’ audience.

