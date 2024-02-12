Create New Account
Olympia Watch; LGBTQ Curriculum in Schools, Vaccine Definition Universal State Healthcare, Victims Rights
These Bills are being heard tomorrow, theres still time to submit your PRO/CON and testimony if written or verbal! wa.leg.gov


ESB5462: LGBTQ Curriculum in Schools

The American College of Pediatricians comes out with a study saying Gender Affirming Therapy doesn't work and causes more mental problems, European countries agree. 

SB5982: Changing the definition of a vaccine

ESJM8806: The state wants to start a universal healthcare system

E2SSB5635: Victims Rights to be considered during bail hearings


behindthelinepodcast.com

leftcoastnews.net

shtfnews.net


