© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under The Counter Water System-Ohio
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • December 30, 2020
PursaClear MODULAR DESIGN
PursaClear water purifiers remove dissolved impurities like chemicals, pesticides, rust, etc in water while retaining essential natural minerals that are required in drinking water thereby providing 100% pure, safe & tasty drinking water, which is ideal for consumption.
PursaClear purifies water from different sources such as wells, overhead storage tanks, water tankers and even local water supply.
Fully automatic operation allows the purifier to begin purification whenever water level in the purified water storage tank falls below maximum, and stop when the tank is filled or when there is no inlet water supply. This ensures trouble free operation without the need of manual intervention.
Install PN-12 at the end of the system & before the drinking faucet to “Activate” the Water.
* Correction: There are 4 tubes to be connected (1) White hose for Main Water Source, (2) Yellow goes to the reserve tank, (3) Black goes for discharge waste & (4) Blue goes to drinking faucet.
PursaClear water purifiers remove dissolved impurities like chemicals, pesticides, rust, etc in water while retaining essential natural minerals that are required in drinking water thereby providing 100% pure, safe & tasty drinking water, which is ideal for consumption.
PursaClear purifies water from different sources such as wells, overhead storage tanks, water tankers and even local water supply.
Fully automatic operation allows the purifier to begin purification whenever water level in the purified water storage tank falls below maximum, and stop when the tank is filled or when there is no inlet water supply. This ensures trouble free operation without the need of manual intervention.
Install PN-12 at the end of the system & before the drinking faucet to “Activate” the Water.
* Correction: There are 4 tubes to be connected (1) White hose for Main Water Source, (2) Yellow goes to the reserve tank, (3) Black goes for discharge waste & (4) Blue goes to drinking faucet.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.