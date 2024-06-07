Babylon is fallen: pope Francis admits 'too much' homosexuality at the Vatican

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, June 1, 2024.





Recently, pope Francis, as always, created a stir when he said that there was too much “faggotness” at the Vatican and has since apologized:

https://apnews.com/article/pope-gay-priests-francis-vatican-92ee291bbeef00a898a10a8a45afd32c





According to the article from the Associated Press, Italian media on Monday had quoted unnamed Italian bishops in reporting that Francis jokingly used the term “faggotness” while speaking in Italian during the encounter.





It is a known fact that 80% of the Vatican prelates are homosexuals according to 1500 interviews that were conducted by French sociologist, Frederic Martel, with Vatican prelates according to Martel’s book that was released in February 2019:

https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame





In Daniel 11:37, in speaking of the king of the north, the Vatican, we read: Neither shall he regard the God of his fathers, nor the desire of women, nor regard any god: for he shall magnify himself above all.





Is it not the pope that magnifies or exalts himself above all that is called God, sitting in the temple of God, showing himself to be God in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4?





Dear Roman Catholics, as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5, COME OUT of Babylon, out of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.





