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COVID Vaccine Documentary: The Testimonies Project
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632 views • March 28, 2022
Israel leads the world in vaccinations.
The Testimonies Project is a vaccine injury reporting documentary project organized by an Israeli citizen, Avital Livny. In June, she began collecting vaccine injury testimonials for the vaccine injury documentary website in response to Israel’s Ministry of Health (MOH) expansion of the vaccine rollout to individuals 18 and younger.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/covid-vaccine-documentary-the-testimonies-project/
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The Testimonies Project is a vaccine injury reporting documentary project organized by an Israeli citizen, Avital Livny. In June, she began collecting vaccine injury testimonials for the vaccine injury documentary website in response to Israel’s Ministry of Health (MOH) expansion of the vaccine rollout to individuals 18 and younger.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/covid-vaccine-documentary-the-testimonies-project/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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