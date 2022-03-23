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WORLDWIDE RALLY FOR FREEDOM LONDON Sat 19 mar 2022 GeorgeGodley*com vlog*com 480p
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12 views • March 23, 2022
-Geo Godley intro, digital flyer, nonstop ambulances, disabled vaccidents vax victims everywhere
-Parliament square 4m27 1p.m instead of 12 noon: too late ahole!
-Buckingham Palace 8m53
-Thelightpaper.co.uk print 8m05
-was sagst du? 7m12
-disabled ski poles guy: excuse me i hope the vaccine didn’t do that. NO. Did you take it? YEA! (typical hypocritical answer) 10m00
-March protest demonstration 11m30
-Keiko? speakers corner regular, Piers Corbyn pal 16m30
-disabled wheel chair smile protester 18m50
-Not “vaccinated” unvaxxed YELLOW STAR apartheid (“slave, apartheid or ghetto”- dr Vernon Coleman) 15m38
-Hyde Park corner 23m30
-Picadilly street 24m00
-Nick Leicester square dancer 30m30
-Thumbnail 4K vidcap 50m23
-Nigerian guy, Leicester square/ Picadilly circus regular 52m39
-Picadilly circus 53m55
-Remeece Don’t tek di vaccine 57m34
-Oxford street 1h07m35
-HANG EM! Hang the treasonous lot! 1h11m15
-Center point, Tottenham court road 1h11m59
-Charing cross road 1h13m00
-Vaccine widow, covid “vaccine” victim Dr Stephen Wright 1h15m10
-Disabled walking stick man: excuse me i hope the vaccine didn’t harm you 1h17m20
-ca/n/m you hold this one second please 1h21m50
-Leicester square 1h20m56
-digital I.D SLAVERY China social credit surveillance control infrastructure in place: NHS gov test trace tracking system QR codes 1h23m56
-Trafalgar square 1h26m30
-VACCINE WIDOW 1h36m
–hopesussex.co.uk alternative school system to avoid non consensual state indoctrination
*****DR MIKE YEADON WARNINGS 1h54
*****FREEDOM FIGHTER PIERS CORBYN WARNINGS 1h01m50
-101 Year Old Ron “we need marches for freedom ancestors fought for”
-photos
-Parliament square 4m27 1p.m instead of 12 noon: too late ahole!
-Buckingham Palace 8m53
-Thelightpaper.co.uk print 8m05
-was sagst du? 7m12
-disabled ski poles guy: excuse me i hope the vaccine didn’t do that. NO. Did you take it? YEA! (typical hypocritical answer) 10m00
-March protest demonstration 11m30
-Keiko? speakers corner regular, Piers Corbyn pal 16m30
-disabled wheel chair smile protester 18m50
-Not “vaccinated” unvaxxed YELLOW STAR apartheid (“slave, apartheid or ghetto”- dr Vernon Coleman) 15m38
-Hyde Park corner 23m30
-Picadilly street 24m00
-Nick Leicester square dancer 30m30
-Thumbnail 4K vidcap 50m23
-Nigerian guy, Leicester square/ Picadilly circus regular 52m39
-Picadilly circus 53m55
-Remeece Don’t tek di vaccine 57m34
-Oxford street 1h07m35
-HANG EM! Hang the treasonous lot! 1h11m15
-Center point, Tottenham court road 1h11m59
-Charing cross road 1h13m00
-Vaccine widow, covid “vaccine” victim Dr Stephen Wright 1h15m10
-Disabled walking stick man: excuse me i hope the vaccine didn’t harm you 1h17m20
-ca/n/m you hold this one second please 1h21m50
-Leicester square 1h20m56
-digital I.D SLAVERY China social credit surveillance control infrastructure in place: NHS gov test trace tracking system QR codes 1h23m56
-Trafalgar square 1h26m30
-VACCINE WIDOW 1h36m
–hopesussex.co.uk alternative school system to avoid non consensual state indoctrination
*****DR MIKE YEADON WARNINGS 1h54
*****FREEDOM FIGHTER PIERS CORBYN WARNINGS 1h01m50
-101 Year Old Ron “we need marches for freedom ancestors fought for”
-photos
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