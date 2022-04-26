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4/24/2022 Miles Guo: Nancy Pelosi has the incentive to visit Taiwan while she is still in power, and her visit will aid the midterm elections. Nancy Pelosi certainly can see through the CCP’s trick of having her postpone the visit. There is a high chance that it will be a sudden and unanticipated visit