Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 23, 2023

Episode 2091 - Media blackout for Maui? Ted does a 20 minute segment on alt media and fear porn. Alt media is 95% compromised. Is Bill Gates really in charge? Don’t walk in fear. What God did for you. There will not be a nuclear world war. Are you voluntarily getting on the last train to Auschwitz? Plus much more! This is an intense politically incorrect Green show!
