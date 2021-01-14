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Something BIG is coming! They are making a LIST and checking it twice... are YOU on the LIST? ( ARE YOU A DOMESTIC TERRORIST ? )
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1812 views • January 14, 2021
Something BIG is coming! They are making a LIST and checking it twice... are YOU on the LIST? ( ARE YOU A DOMESTIC TERRORIST ? )
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNqkB9BhN0cVXlanwIsNL8w
QUOTE ,, The terrorist threat is so cloudy, faceless, and vague, so manipulable by political purposes, so definitely present but indefinitely manifested, that it sometimes feels interchangeable with everyday dread itself. Lee Siegel
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNqkB9BhN0cVXlanwIsNL8w
QUOTE ,, The terrorist threat is so cloudy, faceless, and vague, so manipulable by political purposes, so definitely present but indefinitely manifested, that it sometimes feels interchangeable with everyday dread itself. Lee Siegel
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