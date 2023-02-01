TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Jan 29, Iran attacked, Tanks roll-out, votes, 1st hour

Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 1st hr. (29 January 2023) with Prof. Jim Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Chris Wienert.

Disturbing breaking reports of raids on military installations in Iran, no doubt brought about by Israel, which may want to take advantage of the world's preoccupation with Ukraine.

The tanks Biden is sending are going to be easy pickings for Russia, where they have several vulnerabilities of which the Russian armed forces are aware.

Do not expect them to have a long lifespan once they arrive but to be taken out in short order.

Even The Babylon Bee is lampooning what's going on with these weapons of war.

Victoria Nuland, who had a major role in the coup in Ukraine in 2014, thinks destroying Nord Stream 1 & 2 was a very good thing--even though it presages the economic suicide of the EU, including Germany, where the sanctions have backfired and done tremendous damage to the NATO nations but hardly harmed Russia at all.

BRICS, for example, is thriving and the petrodollar is going down the drain--which is going to have a rather substantial impact on Americans quality of life.

The AZ Supreme Court ruled that Kari Lake must go through the Court of Appeals before coming before them, which will simply take additional time (but typical for the legal process).

And Shasta County, CA, has cancelled its contract with Dominion Voting Machines, which (I hope) will be replicated again and again across the United States.

Trump announces his education policy to put parents back in control of their children's education!

This will prove to be wildly popular everywhere.