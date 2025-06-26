BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conservative Dating Feminists?!?
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1927 followers
0
11 views • 14 hours ago

Wednesday Night Live 25 June 2025


In this episode, I examine the complexities of forgiveness, discussing whether it must be earned and the moral implications of accountability. I explore the tension between those seeking resolution without confrontation and those calling for responsibility, while also addressing how corporate decisions often ignore customer feedback due to ideological agendas.


I emphasize personal responsibility, the importance of acknowledging wrongs for growth, and the impact of family dynamics on self-worth. Vulnerability’s role in strengthening relationships is highlighted, along with the challenges of aligning our values with our aspirations.


The episode concludes with insights into how past relationship experiences shape current dating challenges, urging reflection on what we seek in partners and how past traumas influence our pursuits. This conversation invites self-reflection and integrity in our interactions.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
forgivenessevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxaccountabilitylivestreamvulnerabilitypersonal responsibilityself-reflectionfamily dynamicsmoral implicationsrelationship experiencesdating challengesideological agendas
