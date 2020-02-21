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re:Christopher Hitchens - On Chechnya (2000)
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35 views • February 21, 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DeglK9hTj0yA/
My reply to 'Christopher Hitchens - On Chechnya (2000)':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLbUcWdhZRY
Flags: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peoples%27_United_Revolutionary_Movement
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mojahedin-e_Khalq
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Houthi_movement
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_Red_Army
https://www.crwflags.com/fotw/flags/il%7D.html#inbp
Sources:
*** (not on video): Luke Ford's Revisionism on the Aardakh & the Nakba- https://www.bitchute.com/video/HDTOZjZrzoA2/ ***
https://espressostalinist.com/the-real-stalin-series/deportation-of-nations/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2Qrnts7IPg8/
https://www.radioaryan.com/2019/03/the-orthodox-nationalist-general.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eFX4Ppx5Tpns/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Chechen_War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arab_Mujahideen_in_Chechnya
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UNA-UNSO
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Chechen_War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caucasian_Front_(Chechen_War)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caucasus_Emirate
My reply to 'Christopher Hitchens - On Chechnya (2000)':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLbUcWdhZRY
Flags: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peoples%27_United_Revolutionary_Movement
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mojahedin-e_Khalq
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Houthi_movement
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_Red_Army
https://www.crwflags.com/fotw/flags/il%7D.html#inbp
Sources:
*** (not on video): Luke Ford's Revisionism on the Aardakh & the Nakba- https://www.bitchute.com/video/HDTOZjZrzoA2/ ***
https://espressostalinist.com/the-real-stalin-series/deportation-of-nations/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2Qrnts7IPg8/
https://www.radioaryan.com/2019/03/the-orthodox-nationalist-general.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eFX4Ppx5Tpns/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Chechen_War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arab_Mujahideen_in_Chechnya
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UNA-UNSO
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Chechen_War
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caucasian_Front_(Chechen_War)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caucasus_Emirate
Keywords
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