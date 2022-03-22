【Ukraine Rescue】The NFSC Volunteers Reveal List of People Rescued by Bus on Live Broadcast

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/19/2022 The NFSC volunteers reveal a list of the people rescued by bus on live broadcast. Mr. Hao Haidong comments that this list proves the truthfulness of the NFSC’s rescue and explains why the NFSC is so likable under the principle of “Only truth will prevail”