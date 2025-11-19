They Call It Loyalty. It's Treason.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They twisted the words. Flipped the definitions. Made traitors look like patriots and patriots look like traitors. Samuel Adams warned us in 1748. Thomas Gordon exposed the trick decades earlier. The founders and old revolutionaries knew what we’ve long forgotten.
Path to Liberty: November 19, 2025