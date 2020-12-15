(MIAC #293) Positioning Yourself for the Parallel Economy After the Reset

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Craig Simpson from Radiant Creators and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss preparing your mind, body and spirit as our societies move into the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum with never ending food price rises and the reset of our civilization with unlimited possibilities through the reset.
•Shifting energy frequency in overlapping cycles of time beginning Dec 21, 2020
•Cryptocurrency as a new financial system 2021-2020
•Creating a parallel society and parallel economy moving from 2021 forward
•New legislation KYC for hardware wallets
•Thinking in a barter for value mindset instead of money
•Re-gravitating to the rural countryside
•Rail traffic re-emerging as a major transport medium for small towns
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