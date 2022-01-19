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A Message To You All - Don't Let Them Divide Us
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20 views • January 19, 2022
Short and most powerful message, we all of the same big family, don't let the poisonous poison our minds, we are all individuals of the same family, diversity is not a bad thing, we should share our differences, and learn from each other, learn to love and care about one another.
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