Elon Musk Leaves His Mark

51 views • 1 day ago

* He’s juggling heroic acts and they’re chirping at him from the sidelines.

* They basically pushed the world’s wealthiest man into our arms.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.