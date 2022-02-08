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Top 10 Trends in 2022
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10 views • February 08, 2022
Now that the new year is here, cannabis industry executives can expect to face a crosscurrent of trends in 2022.
Some will be positive for the industry; others, negative. Some will be new; others, a continuation from 2021.
Summary:
Additional states will legalize marijuana in some form.
Calls will grow for greater participation among minorities in the cannabis industry.
Smaller M&A deals will likely continue at a rapid pace.
Episode 882 The #TalkingHedge…
https://youtu.be/bRRMO5O6gwA
Some will be positive for the industry; others, negative. Some will be new; others, a continuation from 2021.
Summary:
Additional states will legalize marijuana in some form.
Calls will grow for greater participation among minorities in the cannabis industry.
Smaller M&A deals will likely continue at a rapid pace.
Episode 882 The #TalkingHedge…
https://youtu.be/bRRMO5O6gwA
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