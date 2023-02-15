Create New Account
When you suddenly found that the countries that had religious facilities (faith) went to the Communist China and called “XI Dada” (father Xi), you knew something bad was going to happen to this world
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p289u7tf037

2023.02.13 When you suddenly found that the countries that had religious facilities (faith) went to the Communist China and called XI Jinping “XI Dada” (father Xi), you knew something bad was going to happen to this world.

当你突然发现，这些有宗教设施的国家，竟然到中共国来喊习近平习大大的时候，你知道这个世界要出事了。



