EPOCH TV: COVID Tests and Ancestral Kits Used by Chinese Firms to 'Mine' US Citizens' DNA Data

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EPOCH TV: Cross Roads with Josh Philipp
Chinese Communist Party-linked genomics firms have been using COVID test kits and ancestral kits to 'mine' the DNA data of Americans. U.S. intelligence officials have also warned that these could be used to create bioweapons and tracking systems around biometrics.
#China #Biometrics #DNA
Watch the Full Episode 👉https://ept.ms/DNABioweapons