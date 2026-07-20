Off the Grid and Off the Dollar: Lessons from The Red Pill Expo with The Bearded Patriots

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Talking about the ongoing dollar collapse to off-grid survival, broken school systems, suppressed technology, and how to actually break free from the state… Jeff Berwick sits down with Bad Billy Painter from the Bearded Patriots @PatriotsBearded at the Red Pill Expo in Las Vegas.
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