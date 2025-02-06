The occupation releases the child Zain Barghouti from Kobar as part of the Free Flood deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yesterday, the occupation forces released the child prisoner Zain Barghouthi, 18 years old, from the town of Kober, north of Ramallah, after 7 months in the occupation prisons, as part of the flood of freedom deal. Today we meet Zain to talk about the feeling of freedom. Interview: zain barghothi
Interview, Ahmed Marzi
Reporting: mohamad turkman
Filmed: 31/01/2025
